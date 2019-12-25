According to Dr. Daniel Asare, the CEO of Korle Bu, there is an increase in chronic kidney disease among Ghanaians.

He described the trend as a worrying problem, and urged Ghanaians to be wary of their lifestyles.

Chronic kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney failure, is the gradual loss of kidney function.

“Chronic kidney disease is commonly caused by diabetes and high blood pressure, which are responsible for up to two-thirds of the cases,” Dr. Asare stated.

He also revealed at a medical engagement in Accra that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital alone recorded a total of 547 chronic kidney disease cases in 2018.

He said these numbers were alarming because figures from other facilities were unknown.

Dr Asare noted that this was worrying as these are non-communicable diseases which have seen an increase due to unhealthy lifestyles.

The other diseases that have seen an increase include; stroke 488, Pulmonary Tuberculosis 277, hypertension 223, and pneumonia 221.

The rest are Diabetes Mellitus 201, congestive cardiac failure 195, severe anaemia 162, Pleural Effusion 105, as well as Hepatitis B and viral infection 71.

"These are the top ten causes of death recorded in the Hospital," he noted.

Dr. Asare however, urged Ghanaians to have a change of lifestyle in order to prevent the occurrence of such diseases. He said there was the need for people to make healthy food choices, make physical activity part of their routine, and aim for a healthy weight.

The CEO said it is advisable for everyone to get enough sleep, stop smoking and limit alcohol intake.

This, he said, when taken seriously would help reduce the numbers.