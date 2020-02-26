Organised by Gatesfield, the awards seek to recognise and reward journalists and citizen reporters within Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, whose work have resulted in meaningful positive impact on the society.

Kiki was selected for her “Sex for grades” undercover documentary which focused on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

READ ALSO: Sex For Grades: University of Ghana suspends Prof Gyampo, Dr Butakor without pay

Kiki Mordi at the People Journalism Prize for Africa 2019

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Lagos (Unilag) were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been suspended.

Nigerian lecturer Dr. Boniface Igbenehue was also immediately suspended by the University of Lagos after the documentary premiered.

Kiki received rave reviews from the African public for putting herself on the line to expose the menace of sex for grades in universities.

The young journalist has now been awarded with the People Journalism Prize for Africa 2019.