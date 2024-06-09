King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II reflects on his unexpected path to Ga Mantsɛ throne

In an interview on Joy FM, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II disclosed that he spent most of his life in Kumasi and abroad, only visiting Accra occasionally. This limited exposure made him never anticipate leading the Ga people.

The Ga Mantsɛ emphasized that he learned the Ga language and some Ga customs while living with his mother in Kumasi for nearly 30 years. It was only when he was posted to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for his national service that he became more familiar with Accra and its traditions.

“Being Ga Mantsɛ was very far away from my line of thought, and even if I wanted to be a leader, I never thought that I would be blessed and honored to serve my people in this capacity,” Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said. “It was never in my mind that I would be interested in Accra or live in Accra.”

Despite his initial detachment from Accra, there had been a prophecy about his future greatness soon after his birth. The Founder of the Divine Healer’s Church, Prophet Bro. Lawson made this prophecy during his naming ceremony.

“When I was born, Bro Lawson outdoored me, which is a very integral part of our Ga customs. He said, ‘This baby will grow up to fulfill a very huge task for the Ga people, so Aafo (my mother), take good care of this baby,’” he recalled. “Six months later, my mother flew to England, and we stayed there for a long time.”

He noted that his ability to speak Ga was thanks to his mother's efforts. “If my mother had not spoken Ga with us or taught us Ga, how would I be able to speak Ga? We lived in Kumasi for about 25-30 years. The only time I visited Accra was when traveling out of the country, and even then, I would return to Kumasi the same day.”

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is currently hosting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The grand durbar is taking place at the forecourt of the Ga Mantsɛ Palace in Accra, marking a significant moment in the history of the Ga State.

The symbolic visit, the first of its kind in the Ga state by an Asantehene is expected to rekindle the strong ties between the two kingdoms.

It comes a few weeks after the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II played a pivotal role in the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Here are som photos from the durbar:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana