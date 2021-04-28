Kissi Agyebeng's appointment disappointing - Haruna Iddrisu

Mr. Iddrisu said: “Credentials compared to who? Mr. Martin Amidu is a non-starter. Compared to Mr. Martin Amidu in terms of stature, experience, integrity, and reputation, he [Kissi Agyebeng] just doesn’t come close. You need men of weight and will to fight corruption. Mr. Martin Amidu suited [the Office] perfectly but because he would not get the cooperation and the support of the president, he had to bow out.”

He opines that the Akufo-Addo administration has been structured to fail in terms of the fight against corruption and that whoever is appointed to head the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) will fail.

Pulse Ghana

Former NDC MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini also shared the same sentiments in a media interview recently.

“Did the President search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the President settle on Agyebeng, when Agyebeng after seven years will be around 50 years?” the former MP asked.