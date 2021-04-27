Kissi Agyebeng is too young for Special Prosecutor role - Inusah Fuseini

He did, however, concede that Mr. Agyebeng is qualified for the position.

“Did the President search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the President settle on Agyebeng, when Agyebeng after seven years will be around 50 years?” the former MP asked.

“The Special Prosecutor’s position which is a risky job needs someone who is further advanced in life to resist any form of temptations due to how complicated the fight against corruption is” Mr. Inusah stressed.

“As a lawyer and former MP, my only concern is his age,” the former Minority Spokesperson on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament added in an interview on Monday on Adom FM’s current affairs program, Burning Issues.

Pulse Ghana

The comment by the former NDC MP follows an announcement by Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame that Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated as the Special Prosecutor, subject to the approval of Parliament.

In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that “Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.”