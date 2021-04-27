RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kissi Agyebeng is too young for Special Prosecutor role - Inusah Fuseini

Authors:

Evans Annang

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has said that the nominee for the role of Special Prosecutor is problematic.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini
Alhaji Inusah Fuseini ece-auto-gen

According to the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, Kissi Agyebeng, who has been nominated to take over from Martin Amidu is too young.

Recommended articles

He did, however, concede that Mr. Agyebeng is qualified for the position.

“Did the President search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the President settle on Agyebeng, when Agyebeng after seven years will be around 50 years?” the former MP asked.

“The Special Prosecutor’s position which is a risky job needs someone who is further advanced in life to resist any form of temptations due to how complicated the fight against corruption is” Mr. Inusah stressed.

“As a lawyer and former MP, my only concern is his age,” the former Minority Spokesperson on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament added in an interview on Monday on Adom FM’s current affairs program, Burning Issues.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Pulse Ghana

The comment by the former NDC MP follows an announcement by Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame that Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated as the Special Prosecutor, subject to the approval of Parliament.

In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that “Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.”

Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) requires the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor to that position, within six months of the Office of Special Prosecutor becoming vacant.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)