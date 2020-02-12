The repairs will commence on the midnight of Friday, February 21, 2020, and end at 0400 hours on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The works are expected to ease the tortuous journey motorists on that route endure.

A statement from the Ghana Highway Authority's Chief Executive has asked commuters to use the following alternative routes.

Motorists from Nungua to Ashaiman are to use Community 18 through Motorway to Ashiaman Overhead or Tema Motorway Roundabout.

Motorists from Ashaiman to Nungua are to use Community 9 Hospital Road through Community three to Tema Beach Road or Motorway to Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange.

The authority regrets any inconveniences caused by this maintenance works.