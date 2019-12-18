This came known when the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, received a delegation from KNUST at the State House in Banjul, The Gambia.

Addressing The Gambian press corps, President Barrow said education was a priority in his government's development plan, and that the establishment of the university would accelerate the growth of the country.

The objective of the establishment of the university is to train Gambians in the areas of science, technology, and engineering to diversify the country’s economy.

Per the agreement, KNUST will set up the administrative and teaching faculties of the new university, mentor it and award graduands with KNUST degrees on completion of their respective courses.

Delegation from KNUST at the State House in Banjul, The Gambia

The Gambia's Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Badara Joof, said the World Bank, The Gambian government and the OISCA Foundation would jointly provide funding for the establishment of the university.

He said the university would complement already existing technician training programmes run by The Gambia Technical Training Institution and award degrees to those who would pursue further studies in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso, said the advancement of any country was dependent on science and technology.

He said since most Gambian engineers were trained at KNUST, bringing the university to the doorstep of Gambians would help advance solutions to the developmental challenges of that country.

"I hope that we will start this new university in January 2020," Prof. Danso said.

The Registrar of KNUST, Andrews Kwasi Boateng; the Finance Officer, Yaw Nimo-Baffour; the Provost of the College of Engineering, Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah; the Dean of the Faculty of Civil and Geo-Engineering, Prof. Eric Kwabena Forkuo; the Dean of the International Programmes Office, Prof. Rexford Asassie, and other officers accompanied the vice-chancellor to The Gambia.