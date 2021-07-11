Ejura committee is “lost in the woods”; they “just assembled them to waste our money” – Kofi Bentil

The committee is made up of Justice George Kingsley Koomson as the Chairman; Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Adiema Amoah.

It began sitting on July 6 and various people including the Ashanti Regional Minister, relevant security heads in the region and journalists have appeared before it to testify and give evidence relating to the incident.

However, the committee has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians after it appeared to be blaming the media for the fatal incident.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile, Kofi Bentil said the committee has lost relevance because it is focusing on issues outside its Terms of Reference while ignoring the relevant ones.

“I have found nobody, not even one person who has any confidence in the Committee. It looks like they just assembled them to waste our money and insult our intelligence. Even some of the people who are trying to use their narrative to tow a certain line are being cautious about it. What I can see clearly is that that committee looks like they are searching for a narrative to support a preset story and nobody is buying it,”

“Sometimes we make a mess when we ignore the very obvious issues and try very hard to create a different set of facts. We have a situation here, where in the face of clear evidence we are being invited to split heads about esoteric ideas some of which have very little capability,” he told Samson Lardi Anyenini, host of the Show.

The renowned lawyer expressed disgust at the impression being created that the protestors may have shot themselves although reports from the medical team indicated that the victims were shot from the back.

“For instance, like they shot themselves. Like the protestors were armed when we have no video evidence, when there is a doctor that says the people were shot from the back. And we are being invited to analyze the sound of guns. At the same time, we have video of people kneeling and taking aim and people firing and we are leaving that.”

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Kweku Baako Jnr has said that the bodies of the two Ejura protesters who were shot dead on Tuesday, June 29 must be exhumed to ascertain which bullets killed them if it becomes necessary.