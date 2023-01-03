Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's brilliant but needy constituent gets 4-year university scholarship

The young female Senior High School graduate who could not proceed to the university last year due to financial difficulties has been admitted to two Universities this academic year, the MP revealed.

“Our student advisors have also helped her choose one of the universities and will support her with internship and mentorship during her four-year education,” Oppong Nkrumah revealed in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to celebrate the good news.

Identified only as Serwaa, the young lady was reported to have scored very impressive grades in her West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but had to delay her dream of having a university education for a year due to a lack of financial support.

Thankfully, she is now on track to achieve her aim of getting a higher education to become useful to her family, community and Ghana at large.

Oppong Nkrumah who could not hide his joy over the great news, took to Facebook to update his followers who knew about Serwaa’s predicament about the new turn of events.

He congratulated her and urged her to study hard and make the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency proud.

The MP is one of the few who are doing great things in their various constituencies to make life meaningful for the constituents they represent.