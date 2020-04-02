Scores of people in the community rushed to the scene to offer some support to the victims of the accident but they realized that Suweiba had died.

Luckily, the other victim, identified as Francis Baah, was still alive as he sustained facial and other body injuries.

He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Koko selling

According to reports, a Hyundai vehicle driven by a young female was said to have lost control and veered off the Ahodwo-Daban main street killing the porridge seller instantly.

Meanwhile, Suwaiba, had been buried, according to Islamic traditions as police have detained the driver and the car at the station for further investigations.