According to reports, the eight-year-old girl, whose name was only given as Sitsofe, died in a ghastly accident while traveling with her mother.

The news was disclosed by NDC's former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, November 13.

Mr. Anyidoho, who is a former Director of Communications at the presidency during the erstwhile Mills administration, wrote a few words on his Twitter handle to console himself.

Mr. Jacobs said the young girl has been laid to rest and appealed to Ghanaians to pray for Mr. Anyidoho.