Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital records 500% increase in stroke cases

This represents a fivefold increase compared to the hospital's records from 1980.

However, Professor Sarfo highlighted that KATH now boasts trained specialists, radiologists, neurologists, and other vital medical professionals to enhance patient care.

During an interview with 3news, Professor Stephen Sarfo highlighted that approximately 52% of stroke cases at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital involve women.

He urged the younger generation to adopt healthy eating habits and engage in regular exercise.

Professor Sarfo emphasized the importance of individuals with risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension seeking regular medical check-ups.

Discussing a new technology for stroke treatment, he underscored the effectiveness of Thrombolysis, stating that patients arriving at KATH within one to two hours of a stroke attack would receive prompt treatment to restore proper blood flow to the brain.

He said "Currently, we can use Thrombolysis, which is a novel and revolutionary service to assess, treat and cure patients who are brought to our facility within the stipulated time and even though the cost is GH¢15,000 patients who can afford can have the chance to live normal lives after the interventions."

Know more about stroke

Stroke is a medical condition that occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients.

This can result in brain cell damage and even death. Symptoms of stroke can include sudden numbness or weakness, especially on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, sudden vision problems, dizziness, and severe headache.