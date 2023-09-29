A notice from the Renal Department of the hospital informing the public about an increment in the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 went viral on social media.
Korle-Bu to review GH¢765 cost of renal dialysis
The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is expected to review the new proposed increase in the cost of renal dialysis downwards.
The Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the recent increase in the cost of dialysis.
The increment was received with mixed reactions including the fact that Parliament was not even aware of the increment.
Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer for the hospital speaking to Accra-based Joy FM said the institution's decision to increase the cost of the treatment is influenced by the high cost of taxes.
The Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, on his part stated that there will be some review of the new adjustments to lessen the financial burden on patients, the review will not be as significant as many Ghanaians wanted due to many factors affecting their operations.
He noted that the management of the hospital will be engaging Parliament regarding the cost of treatment.
He disclosed that only six patients were unfortunately affected by the new charge.
Dr. Ampomah said the balance will be offset for the affected patients' next sessions.
