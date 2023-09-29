Korle-Bu to review GH¢765 cost of renal dialysis

The Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the recent increase in the cost of dialysis.

The increment was received with mixed reactions including the fact that Parliament was not even aware of the increment.

Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer for the hospital speaking to Accra-based Joy FM said the institution's decision to increase the cost of the treatment is influenced by the high cost of taxes.

The Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, on his part stated that there will be some review of the new adjustments to lessen the financial burden on patients, the review will not be as significant as many Ghanaians wanted due to many factors affecting their operations.

He noted that the management of the hospital will be engaging Parliament regarding the cost of treatment.

He disclosed that only six patients were unfortunately affected by the new charge.