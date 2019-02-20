Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly inaugurated

The inauguration was line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision and initiative towards achieving clean and greener cities, and bringing development closer to the people.

It also marks a new paradigm in the development of the Korle-Klottey constituency to improve the lives of the people.

Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Minister who inaugurated the Assembly said decentralisation of the state governance system would lead to the effective implementation of national policies and programmes for actual development to occur at the grassroots level.

According to him, the newly inaugurated Assembly, which was no more part of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), to work hard towards achieving key milestones in addressing challenges such as sanitation, flooding, education and youth unemployment in the city.

The Senior Minister said the Korley Klottey Municipality currently housed the largest establishment and facilities including financial institutions and business entities, which served as a great source for revenue mobilisation, hence they needed not to wait for their share of the Common Fund before embarking upon development projects.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), he said, would no more collect property rates from the district, hence the Assembly would have to work hard to improve upon the previously 10 million dollar annual revenues from property rates as declared by the Authority for 2017.

He urged the new Assembly to target a minimum of 100 million dollars from property rates also, saying this was possible with hard work and without corruption.

Present at the inauguration ceremony was the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye, Nii Kinka Dowuona, the Osu Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng, the Adabraka Atokpai Mantse, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Ga Municipal Chief Executive and MP for the area, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings.