In a statement, the GACL noted that it will not compromise on its safety guidelines outlined for all arriving passengers.

The Kotoka International Airport was reopened to international traffic last month following a Coronavirus-enforced shut down.

Simulation exercise at Kotoka International Airport

Passengers arriving from other countries are, however, required to pay a fee of $150 for the mandatory COVID-19 test.

The only ones excluded from the COVID-19 test at the airport are those who have a negative PCR test result that is not over 72 hours old.

Earlier this week, though, there was a viral video of some passengers, including a nursing mother, who were left stranded at the airport after being unable to pay for the test.

Reacting to this, the GACL said “the video in circulation was taken by disgruntled passengers who refused to pay for the test on arrival, and were waiting to be transported by state security agencies.”

It said the Company has the “utmost responsibility to ensure a smooth facilitation process of passengers, especially during the COVID-19 era.”

The statement added: “Management wishes to emphasise that the guidelines for arriving passengers state that passengers who refuse to pay for the COVID-19 test will be handed over to state security agencies and taken into quarantine at a designated location.”