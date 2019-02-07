According to the source, the little boy has terminal cancer which would soon devour his young life. But before he departs, he had a wish to see an aeroplane for the first and probably the last time.

And this is where the crew at Kotoka Airport came in, to make his wish come true. Pictures of this compassionate act were shared on social media where sympathizers showed gratitude to workers at the airport for this bold step.

Unfortunately, cancer has reached its terminal stages due to late detection by the child’s parents. And thus the least they could do to ease his discomfort was to grant him his dying wish.

Thank you Kotoka International Airport.