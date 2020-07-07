According to the sector Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, the Ministry was, however, deliberating for consideration with its stakeholders, including the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), a proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the KIA.

Social media publications had suggested that the Kotoka Airport was being sold to a foreign company to take over its management and operations.

But the Ministry in a statement debunked the reports and said the proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement was to help achieve the government's vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the West African Sub-Region.

It said " a proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Kotoka International Airport to achieve the Government's vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the West African Sub-Region.

"In this regard, an Executive Approval was granted by H.E. the President for the Ministry to facilitate the engagement of the Strategic Partners".

The statement added: "To this end, we hereby state categorically that neither the Ministry nor the GACL has yet formally started any process of engagement on the subject matter with any stakeholder or partner.

"We, therefore, wish to note that the false information on the sale of the Kotoka International Airport being circulated in the media/social media is the work of mischievous and malicious elements to pitch the staff of GACL and the general public against Government to achieve their diabolical agenda and erode the successes chalked in the Aviation Sector for the last three years".

It said the Ministry would continue to constructively engage its agencies and stakeholders in matters "affecting the Aviation Sector and Industry with the ultimate aim of achieving the President’s vision of making Ghana an aviation hub in the sub-region".

In 2019, the Aviation Ministry proposed for the management of the Kotoka International Airport to be ceded to a private company.

According to reports, a draft memo has been sent to Cabinet concerning the proposal.

The report suggests a private company, Tav Airport Holding Company limited, is being considered for a terminal management contract or a concession agreement for the airport.

Tav Airport Holding earlier wrote to the Aviation Ministry about their intention of taking charge of the management of the airport.

In the proposal, the company said it hopes "to help bring about the physical development of the airport enclave."

Under the proposed terminal management contract, terminals within the airport will be managed by the airlines while the ownership of the airport and its operations remain the responsibility of the state.

Meanwhile, the concession agreement will also see the concession manager take charge of "all aspects of the day to day operations."

Sections of the memo to Cabinet read: "The concessionaires assume most of the risk for potential downturns in the airport revenues but also receive a greater reward if there is an unexpected increase in airline passenger traffic."