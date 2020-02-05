The award ceremony gave Krif the opportunity to show appreciation to customers who have purchase and supported Krif products over the years.

The award ceremony came off at the product exhibition and the launch of Free A4 Promotion at the British Council in Accra.

Krif Ghana To Award Loyal Customers

The new Krif promotion sought to reward cherished customers who make purchases of the quality office equipment and stationery with A4 Photocopier Paper which is undoubtedly the most essential material for every office.

The Free A4 photocopier paper promotion will help save the customer money which hitherto would have been used to purchase A4 photocopier papers.

There was also the display of a wide array of top notch quality products from money counting machines, security safes, binding and laminating machines and assorted stationery items sourced from world acclaimed brands such as Olympia Of Germany, Herlitz Of Germany, Pelikan Of Germany, Durable Of Germany, Geha Of Germany, Tesa Of Germany, Magner and Fellowes Of USA, Uchida Of Japan, Techno Express Of Spain. Diplomat of Korea, FIS of UAE, Bantex Of Denmark etc.

There was also other offers, including massive discounts on all products at the event. While experts from the engineering department of Krif educated and provided guests and customers with indispensable information about the products and services of Krif Ghana.

This three-in-one event (Product Exhibition, Launch of Free A4 Promotion and Customer Awards) was packaged in a way that will benefit not only the customers but everyone present at the event.

KRIF Ghana Limited, has been a household brand which for 33 years has provided quality security safes, money counting machines office equipment and stationery to Ghana and beyond.