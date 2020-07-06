He said those claims are not true and the ex-president has only moved to his new home at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Osei-Adubofour said both the ex-President and his family are well and not sick.

Former President Kufour

He just moved to his new house at Peduase about three days ago and that’s where he lives now. There is nothing about COVID-19. He and his family are safe and in good condition,” he added.

The news follows a statement from the Information Ministry announcing a 14-day self-isolation for President Akufo-Addo after one of his inner circles tested positive for coronavirus.