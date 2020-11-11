Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said the airport is expected to meet international standards next year.

He explained that the runway will be extended from 1981m to 2300m to accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft.

Also, the Kumasi airport will get a new terminal, additional aprons and other ancillary works as part of the upgrade.

The Kumasi Airport

Mr. Osei-Mensah said this during the Nation Building Updates held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

“We are extending the runway by an additional 230 meters and it can take Boeing 737-800 and that is what we call an international airport,” he said.

“So that when I check-in at Kumasi, I will not stop in Accra but fly straight to the United Kingdom. That is what we are going to see latest by the middle of next year.”

Should the project go according to plan, the Kumasi Airport will join the Kotoka International Airport as the only international airports in Ghana.

This comes after the government earlier indicated its plans to upgrade the Kumasi Airport to receive international flights.

The government said the move was geared towards easing pressure on the Kotoka International Airport, which is currently the only airport in the country that receives international flights.

The Kumasi Airport project started in May, 2018 and is expected to be completed by April 2021.

Phase three of the redevelopment of the multi-million dollar project is being undertaken by Contracta UK Limited.

It involves the expansion of the apron and runway, the building of two new fire stations and control towers, and two new boarding bridges.

The upgrading and expansion of the Kumasi airport is estimated to cost in the region of $300 million before completion.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister also disclosed in August that it has already acquired land for the construction of the Cape Coast airport in the Central region.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda

Sector Minister Joseph Kofi Adda said the land for the project is located between Komenda and Shama in the region.

According to him, the project has even begun attracting interest from investors who want to partner government on its construction.