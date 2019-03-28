An eyewitness said the fire started from one of the electric welding shops and spread to other shops.

Some residents and mechanics tried to put out the inferno to prevent further damage before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived.

Several items running into millions of Ghana cedis have been destroyed in the flame.

Properties destroyed include car engines, spare parts and mechanic tools.

It is unclear the cause of the fire.

The victims are, therefore, pleading with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid.