Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah appointed as tourism ambassador

His appointment was confirmed via Facebook by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afuku last Friday.

"This appointment was made after KUMAWOOD unanimously nominated him to be appointed as an ambassador after many months of deliberation," the minister said.

She added: "Speaking with Bill, he revealed he was going to ensure the promotion of Ghana to the world through quality movies, and enhance the business aspect of film making to attract investors. He also intend to promote Government policies and agenda through Ghanaian films.

"I also used the opportunity to inform him that, the Nana Addo led government has not neglected the people of Kumasi in terms of Tourism, Arts and Culture development as some media reports suggest, but instead we are trying our very best to make the industry attractive for both local and foreign investors to want to invest."

In 2017, The Tourism Ministry appointed 30 celebrities as Tourism Ambassadors.

Among the 30 ambassadors are Agya Koo, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Van Vicker, Fuse ODG, D-Black, and Pa John Bentsifi Dadson.

Others are Praye, Andy Dosty, SP Kofi Sarpong, Fancy Gadam, Bibi Bright, among others.