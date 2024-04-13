Facing off against eight other contenders, including former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, Boateng clinched the NPP's parliamentary candidacy for the upcoming by-election.
Kwabena Boateng emerges victorious in Ejisu NPP primary
In a decisive victory, private legal practitioner Kwabena Boateng secured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket in the Ejisu constituency primaries held in the Ashanti Region on April 13.
The roster of candidates included Dr. Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah, Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey, Portia Baffoe Abronye, Aaron Prince Duah, and Yaa Gyamera Aboagye.
According to the Electoral Commission's tally, Boateng secured 394 votes out of a total of 1033 valid votes cast, firmly establishing his lead. His closest rival, Madam Helena Mensah, garnered 302 votes, followed by Yaa Gyamera Aboagye with 229 votes. Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi trailed with only 35 votes.
Expressing gratitude to the delegates for their trust and support, Boateng pledged to honorably represent the people of Ejisu if elected as their Member of Parliament.
He dedicated his win to the late MP Dr. John Kumah, promising to carry forward his legacy of service.
The primary was held in preparation for the by-election in Ejisu, prompted by the passing of NPP Member of Parliament Dr. John Kumah. The Electoral Commission has slated April 30 for the by-election, marking the next step in the electoral process for the constituency.
