According to them, they won't allow such an abomination to go on in their vicinity.

This was disclosed at a press conference by Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council in Accra.

The PRO, who is also the Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo 1 said a house in the area has been hosting LGBTQ meetings. He described the development as unacceptable.

“We won’t sit down for Kwabenya to gain a bad name that the LGBT meeting grounds or office is located in Kwabenya Ashongman. No way!" he warned.

The chiefs said an investigation has been launched into the matter to find out the exact house and the owner of the premises, warning the house could be set ablaze.

Private legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning has also called for psychological support for homosexuals in the country and the guarantee of human rights.

In an interview on Joy FM in Accra, Mr. Foh-Amoaning said: “What they [homosexuals] need is help and not to translate it to a human right.”

“It’s not part of our constitution, people were trying to push it but it’s not there. In our customary law, there is no ethnic group that permits this sought of behaviour. Section 4 of our Criminal Offence Act makes unnatural canal knowledge as a criminal offence.”