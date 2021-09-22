Kwadwo Mpiani warns of an uprising over growing youth unemployment

He said with the threat to peace becoming real in Ghana, it behooves the government to take immediate steps to deal with unemployment adding that he fears that the rising levels of unemployment in the country presently could endanger the stability of Ghana.

He said he is not bothered about any coup in Ghana but it is possible there will be an uprising.

In an interview on Citi TV, Mpiani said "I am not really bothered about a likely coup d'etat. I worry about a possible uprising that could arise out of unemployment in the country. You see somebody who has nothing to lose, has finished university with nothing to lose can get up one day and decide to cause chaos.