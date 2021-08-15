RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kwahu Omanhene appointed as Board Chairman of ADB

The Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region has been appointed as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II will lead the bank’s board of directors after replacing Alex Bernasko in the role.

He is tasked with helping the bank deliver its mandate of harnessing the transformational power of agribusiness for wealth creation.

The government of Ghana currently holds a 32.3% stake in ADB, while retail investors and ADB staff also have 7.2%.

The remaining 60.5% is held by Financial Investment Trust, as per the bank’s new ownership structure.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has vast experience in the banking sector and is a chartered accountant by training.

He graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) in 2006 after studying business administration (accounting option).

He then joined KPMG just after school as an audit associate and worked with the firm until about three years.

He moved on to study a Master’s course in finance and investment banking at Lincoln University in the United States (US) in 2010.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, later returned to Ghana to work with Goldfields Ghana Ltd in a consultancy role.

He became the Omanhene (the paramount chief) of the Kwahu Traditional Area in 2017 at the age of just 34.

