Government in its quest to resolve illegal mining deployed security men to three regions considered to be the most affected areas.

Dubbed “Operation Vanguard”, the 400 security men made up of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Police Service were divided into three groups to cover the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.

But, a documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has revealed that government officials and security personnel who were tasked to put an end to the menace rather encouraged more people to engage in the act.

The expose showed the officials including the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Cromwell Bissiw receiving various sums of money to facilitate the process and provide security protection for the mining company.

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi Thursday stated that the Anas' video is a plot by the NDC to distract the leaked NDC audio.

“Nobody takes Kwaku Baako serious in this country again because he always defends things that are not supposed to be defensed”, he added.

Credit: Atinkafmonline.com