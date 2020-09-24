He is supposed to replace the ousted Mary Boatemaa Marfo for insubordination.

Kwame Adom Appiah recently lost a bid to represent the NPP in parliament in the party primaries.

The president had earlier fired the DCE, Mary Boatemaa Marfo through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The letter which is also copied to the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah instructed that Mary Boatemaa is to vacate her post with immediate effect.

“The outgoing District Chief Executive is to hand over properly to you [the Regional Minister] before leaving office,” the letter stated.

No additional explanation was added to the revocation of her appointment.

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

Investigations, however, revealed that the development is in relation to an audio recording citing Madam Boatemaa of pitching the electorate against the sitting Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr. Ayew Afriyie.

She was also captured on tape campaigning for an independent candidate which according to most party stalwarts could jeopardize the ruling party’s electoral fortunes in the constituency.