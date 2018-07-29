Kweku Baako slams Mahama's aide over salary brouhaha

news

Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako has criticised Joyce Mogtari Bawa for stating publicly that former president John Mahama has not been paid retirement emoluments.

The spokeswoman for the ex-president on Thursday told Accra-based Okay FM that government has not been paying Mr Mahama monthly salary.

She said this has resulted in a situation where the former first lady, Lordina Mahama, is taking care of him from the money she makes from her businesses.

"Maa Lordina is a very hard working woman; she is still running and managing her businesses and so I am sure that maybe she is the one taking care of our father [John Mahama] and by God’s grace everything is well but what government should give to them, none has been given,"she revealed on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show.

Commenting on the matter on Metrob TV's Good Morning Ghana, Mr Baako said Ms Bawa should have used the appropriate channel to address the issue of the ex-president's salary.

He questioned her motive over the manner in which she went about the salary disclosure.

He said: "This issue of salary for ex-presidents is nothing new. We have not been able to handle this transition well because the same thing happened to President Kufuor though we tried working on it, it has not been able to help.



“I have been asking myself: what was it that Madam Bawa was seeking to do; what was her complaint; why would the former president’s Special Aide want to break such sensitive issue in the public domain without using other channels.”

Meanwhile the Daily Guide newspaper is reporting that Mr Mahama receives his monthly salary and all arrears owed him have been paid.

Mr. Mahama has so far been paid more than half a million Ghana cedis since the NPP took office on January 7, 2017, the newspaper reported, citing documents available to it