No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahama


The spokeswoman for Mr Mahama, Joyce Mogtari Bawa, said the former first lady is taking of Mr Mahama from the money she makes from her businesses.

Former President John Mahama has revealed his wife Lordina is the one feeding him following government's inability to pay his monthly salary.

READ MORE: Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns

"Maa Lordina is a very hard working woman; she is still running and managing her businesses and so I am sure that maybe she is the one taking care of our father [John Mahama] and by God’s grace everything is well but what government should give to them, none has been given," she revealed on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show.

Asked if the ex-president borrows money from his wife, she responded: "I can’t tell if he [Mahama] borrows money from her, but I know Maa Lordina is someone who helps her husband a lot."

Mogtari Bawa was responding to a newspaper publication that Mr Mahama has been receiving his monthly salary due him.

She stated on record that the emolument documents by the Edu-Buandoh Committee have not been met.

READ MORE: Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable

“Let me put it on record that up to date, everything the Edu-Buandoh Committee recommended which were largely adopted by the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana for implementation, all of the conditions under that particular document; the emolument documents, none of them have been met and none are being met,” Joyce Bawa stated.

