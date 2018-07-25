Pulse.com.gh logo
Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns


President Akufo-Addo revealed this double-tracking system on his tour of the three Northern Regions last week. He said that intervention will increase access and enrolment.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has chided government's intended double tracking system for its flagship 'free SHS' policy.

He said such an intervention will further worsen the education system.

In a tweet, he said “it is not too late” to seek ideas from stakeholders on how best to implement the “all important free SHS programme.”

“Introducing shift system for SHS? It doesn’t help to continue to implement this all important free SHS programme on an ad hoc basis. It’s not too late to hold a comprehensive national consultation to forge a consensus on a sustainable framework for its implementation,” Mahama tweeted.

The government has adopted a double tracking system in Senior High Schools to accommodate the surge in students’ population following the introduction of free SHS last year.

A total of 362,118 first-year students from public Senior High Schools across the country are currently benefiting from the government’s fee-free education policy since its inception. Of the above figure, 117,692 are day students with 244,426 being boarders.

The double tracking system, according to the Ministry of Education will offer students more instructional and contact hours with teachers.

