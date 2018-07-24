Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable


EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable

In a post on his Facebook timeline, the Mr Mahama said that the actions taken by President Akufo-Addo can render all of Ghana’s democratic achievements useless.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the removal of Mrs Charlotte Osei and subsequent nomination of Mrs Jean Mensa as her successor as regrettable.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, the Mr Mahama said that the actions taken by President Akufo-Addo can render all of Ghana’s democratic achievements useless.

“Current controversy surrounding removal of EC Chair and deputies and subsequent appointment of new commissioners is regrettable and carries a potential to erode Ghana's democratic credentials.”

READ ALSO: You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills

Mr Mahama, who is on an observer mission in Zimbabwe, attached a photo of himself and Ghana’s former EC Chair Dr Afari Gyan, and wrote that he was “proud to serve on the same mission with the highly-respected former EC Chair, Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who for almost two decades established Ghana’s worldwide reputation for credible election management”.

Nominated EC Chair, Jean Mensa play

Nominated EC Chair, Jean Mensa

 

On Monday, July 23, 2018, President Akufo-Addo, nominated Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Mrs Jean Mensa, as the new EC Chair of Ghana.

He also appointed 3 new deputies. They are a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Eric Asare Bossman; Director of Electoral services in charge of elections at the Electoral Commission, Samuel Tettey, and Ms Adjoa Esuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner with specialisation in land property acquisition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

6th Anniversary: You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills 6th Anniversary You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills
Goodbye: I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of Parliament Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of Parliament
Double Intake: Free SHS shift system to start in September - Nana Addo Double Intake Free SHS shift system to start in September - Nana Addo
Unsavoury Comments: Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god
Fair Warning: Prepare for a bumpy ride – Koku Anyidoho to new EC Chair Fair Warning Prepare for a bumpy ride – Koku Anyidoho to new EC Chair
New EC Chair: 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDC New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDC

Recommended Videos

Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap
EC Boss: Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies EC Boss Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies
Political News: I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo Political News I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong revealsbullet
2 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
3 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC bossbullet
4 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
5 New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDCbullet
6 Intercession I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleadsbullet
7 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out...bullet
8 Fair Warning Prepare for a bumpy ride – Koku Anyidoho to...bullet
9 Top Honour Samira Bawumia lands another top...bullet
10 EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Fake News I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
prof frimpong boateng.jpg
Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng
Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam project site in Bongo
Campaign Promises Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam project site in Bongo
Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery
Interment Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery