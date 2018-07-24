Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable

news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the removal of Mrs Charlotte Osei and subsequent nomination of Mrs Jean Mensa as her successor as regrettable.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, the Mr Mahama said that the actions taken by President Akufo-Addo can render all of Ghana’s democratic achievements useless.

“Current controversy surrounding removal of EC Chair and deputies and subsequent appointment of new commissioners is regrettable and carries a potential to erode Ghana's democratic credentials.”

Mr Mahama, who is on an observer mission in Zimbabwe, attached a photo of himself and Ghana’s former EC Chair Dr Afari Gyan, and wrote that he was “proud to serve on the same mission with the highly-respected former EC Chair, Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who for almost two decades established Ghana’s worldwide reputation for credible election management”.

On Monday, July 23, 2018, President Akufo-Addo, nominated Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Mrs Jean Mensa, as the new EC Chair of Ghana.

He also appointed 3 new deputies. They are a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Eric Asare Bossman; Director of Electoral services in charge of elections at the Electoral Commission, Samuel Tettey, and Ms Adjoa Esuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner with specialisation in land property acquisition.