Professor Mills died 24 July 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, three days after his 68th birthday.

Mahama eulogizes Mills as a peaceful man

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has described his former boss and President, John Evans Atta-Mills has an embodiment of peace.

Mahama said this in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the late Professor.

Mr Mahama, who is on an observer mission in Zimbabwe, took to his Facebook Wall on Tuesday, 24 July 2018, and stated that Professor Mills “epitomised the principles of peace” and treated all Ghanaians equally no matter their political affiliation.

READ ALSO: School built under Atta Mills credited to Mahama

You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills

Though the cause of death was not immediately released, he had been suffering from throat cancer and had been to the US for medical reasons.

He served as President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

