Mahama paid GH¢568,000 salary: report


Mahama paid GH¢568,000 salary: report

Mr. Mahama has so far been paid more than half a million Ghana cedis since the NPP took office on January 7, 2017.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama is being paid his monthly salary and salary arrears due him has also been paid, the Daily Guide newspaper is reporting, contrary to claims by his spokeswoman that he has not been paid.

Mr. Mahama has so far been paid more than half a million Ghana cedis since the NPP took office on January 7, 2017, the newspaper reported, citing documents available to it.

READ MORE:  No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahama

The newspaper admitted the ex-president was owed salary arrears for 12 months but reported, based on the documents available to it, that the arrears of GH¢29,899 have been paid.

The documents show that the former president has been consistently receiving his monthly salary of GH?29,899 from January 2018 to July 18, 2018.

As at now, a net total of GH¢568,049.00 has been paid into the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) account of former President Mahama, according to the newspaper.

The publication comes on the heels comments by Mr Mahama's spokeswoman, Joyce Mogtari Bawa that her boss has not received his emolument as recommended by the Edu-Buandoh Committee.

This, Ms Bawa said, has resulted in a situation where the former first lady, Lordina Mahama, is taking care of him from the money she makes from her businesses.

"Maa Lordina is a very hard working woman; she is still running and managing her businesses and so I am sure that maybe she is the one taking care of our father [John Mahama] and by God’s grace everything is well but what government should give to them, none has been given," she revealed on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show.

READ MORE: Jean Mensa is related to first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, ex-minister alleges

Asked if the ex-president borrows money from his wife, she responded: "I can’t tell if he [Mahama] borrows money from her, but I know Maa Lordina is someone who helps her husband a lot."

