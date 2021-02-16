The two nominees served in the same portfolios in President Akufo-Addo's first term.

Amoako-Atta, 69, is the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West in the Eastern Region and Ambrose Dery, 64, is the Member of Parliament for Nandom in the West Region.

Yesterday at the vetting, Minister of Communications designate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government designate took their turn.

Answering questions on the controversial Kelni GVG contract, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful justified employing their services.

Kwesi Amoako Atta, Roads Minister

According to her all the laws regarding procurement in the Kelni GVG Common platform contract were followed.

“So Mr Chairman at every stage of the way, all the laws regarding procurement were followed to the letter in this case before the contract was awarded”, she said.