Kyebi Chiefs dare Frimpong-Boateng to show galamsey site behind Nana Addo's backyard

The chiefs are, however, demanding that Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng proves that galamsey occurred in the President's House in Kyebi.

The Traditional Council threw the challenge when it bused some journalists to Kyebi, the President's home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to ascertain if the backyard is used for galamsey.

Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane speaking to the press said: "He [Frimpong-Boateng] should come and show us where he saw galamsey happening. He should come here and prove to us and the whole world. My nephew [President] is not part of that thing [galamsey].

"We need Prof. Frimpong-Boateng himself to come and show us where President Akufo-Addo was doing galamsey and correct our statement that all that we have said is wrong."