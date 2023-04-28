This comes after Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology in his report alleged that galamsey activities close to Nana Addo's Kyebi residence affected parts of his garden which had to be quickly put back in shape by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).
Kyebi Chiefs dare Frimpong-Boateng to show galamsey site behind Nana Addo's backyard
The Kyebi Traditional Council has debunked reports that the backyard of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's home is being used for illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in the Eastern Region.
The chiefs are, however, demanding that Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng proves that galamsey occurred in the President's House in Kyebi.
The Traditional Council threw the challenge when it bused some journalists to Kyebi, the President's home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to ascertain if the backyard is used for galamsey.
Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane speaking to the press said: "He [Frimpong-Boateng] should come and show us where he saw galamsey happening. He should come here and prove to us and the whole world. My nephew [President] is not part of that thing [galamsey].
"We need Prof. Frimpong-Boateng himself to come and show us where President Akufo-Addo was doing galamsey and correct our statement that all that we have said is wrong."
Meanwhile, a leading member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Appiah Danquah claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed in their efforts to combat galamsey.
