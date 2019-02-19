He said the various testimonies by the Minister of Interior, Minister of National Security and the Minister of State in charge of National Security have been contradictory.

Kwesi Pratt noted that the contradictory accounts presented by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong at the Commission's sittings indicate that these people did not even meet to discuss the violence at the Ayawaso by-election.

“So the security architecture of the country is fumbling with combating internal vigilantism, what will they have done if we were attacked by Boko Haram or other external terrorist given this lack of coordination among the national security itself”, he said.

The Commission of Enquiry has been set up by government to the violence which occurred during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019.