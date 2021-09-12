Landlady arrested at East Legon for renting out room to illegal migrants

A total of 128 ECOWAS nationals were apprehended for various infractions, including illegal entry and illegal residency.

Pulse Ghana

The PRO for the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, cautioned house owners to do due diligence before renting out their rooms.

“I urge Ghanaian landlords to be cautious when giving out their properties. They need to verify whether the individuals have residence permits,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“If they don’t, they need to report them. If this landlady had gone by the dictates of the law, she would not find herself wanting.”

Detailing the operation, the Chief Superintendent of the Operations Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, David Asiedu-Addo, said 31 of the arrested persons are Nigerians.

“We received intel days ago that there were some undocumented migrants around East Legon hills,” he noted.

“We went ahead to arrest them after surveying the area for a while. 31 of them are Nigerians. We have begun processes to transport them back to their country.