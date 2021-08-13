Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

However, the Public Relations Officer at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu said it is a completely wrong understanding of the tenancy regulatory law.

He said on JoyNews’ AM Show Thursday that there is no such arrangement in the laws and it is unclear where the confusion emanated from.

“This notion in the minds of tenants that when you are being evicted, you should be given three months grace period is not in our laws,” he said. “So, there’s no free rate, and there’s no grace period. Nothing should prevent the landlord from collecting its rate from any tenant.”

Explaining the position of the law, Mr. Kporsu said: “The scenario is that if you’ve come to stay on somebody’s premises and you want to dwell in for a year, getting to the third or second month to the end of your tenancy, you should start a conversation, start talking to the landlord whether you will renew it or you want to vacate.