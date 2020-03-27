The tenant, according to reports, shot and killed his landlord for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

The landlord, John Monyo, 52, was critically injured by the gunshot and was rushed to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital but referred to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

The wife of the tenant, who also got injured from a pellet, was given medical attention at the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital.

The reports stated that, on Thursday, 26 March 2020, the suspicious husband called his landlord out of his room, shot at him and fled the farming community with his six-year-old son.

The Assemblyman for the area, Ebenezer Kugbesika, called the police about the shooting incident and they rushed to the crime scene to meet the victims bleeding.

The police command in the region has launched a manhunt for the suspect who is currently on the run.