According to the Chief Executive, Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, insufficient budget has hindered the commission from carrying out its major development adding that the evolution of technological innovations have a down side its service.

"There is a very huge limitation with regards to budget flows and even when you have gotten funds, it is so limited for you to introduce the type of technology you want. It was only last year that clear indication was given that we are going to go through this in a massive way. Looking at the total conversion to digital environment and the capital flow, we need not less than a minimum of two hundred and fifty million dollars to be able to do this and that cannot be provided by our budget," he said.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop in the Central Region, under the theme "enhancing business performance to support national development agenda", Mahama called on private institutions to partner the commission to digitise its work.

He added that "One was expecting that when the title registration process started in 1988, all the big land regimes in the Greater Accra Region would have been captured. This is to look at all those who have paramount interest like the allodia interest which is in the stool, clans and families before they start passing the individual ones but this was not done."