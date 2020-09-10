The retired winger believes Asamoah has nothing to lose if he returns home, having already achieved a lot in Europe.

Asamoah won multiple Serie A titles with Juventus before crossing carpets to Inter, but he has found game time hard to come by in recent months.

A series of niggling injuries kept out for the majority of last season and culminated in his elimination from the club’s Europa League squad.

Laryea Kingston

Laryea believes returning to the Ghana Premier League will serve the midfielder well, saying: “It’s always good to come home for people to have a feel of you because he has achieved everything - whatever he wanted to achieve in Europe.”

“Coming home to play in the Ghana Premier League is not going to be a problem at all. But first of all, he would need a coach that will understand him because of his European mentality and all that.

“Some of us, we tried it and it did not work because of the mentality and all the experiences we acquired throughout our career in Europe because European clubs or coaches see things differently than how African or Ghanaian coaches see things.”

He added: “So when he comes down, I think it will be the best for all [judging by] the experiences that he’s acquired in his career and he can also boost the league. People will be happy to see him or go to the stadium or watch him play.

“I urge all Ghanaian players playing in Europe to come back here and play in the league at the end of their careers so that the league will be very nice.”

Laryea himself played across Scotland, Russia and Israel and returned to Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak in the latter stages of his career.