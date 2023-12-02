Late Akoto Ampaw to be laid in state on December 15

Subsequently, final funeral rites and a private burial will be held on Saturday, December 16, at his hometown, Lolobi Ashiambi in the Oti region with a thanksgiving proceeding on Sunday, December 17, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hohoe, Volta Region and December 22 at the Christ the King Parish in Accra respectively.

Friends, and sympathizers who will be mourning with the family are advised to wear black and red.

Akoto Ampaw, known for his role as the lead counsel for President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition, passed away on October 20, 2023, at the age of 73 at the University of Ghana Medical Center, UGMC