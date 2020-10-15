This was announced at the One-Week observation of the late MP who was shot by suspected armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020, around 1:00 am.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker was shot in what is being described as a robbery attack on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

Mrs Ophelia Hayford

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself. This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on Ophelia Hayford to succeed her murdered husband Ekow Quansah Hayford as the parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency.