The Ghana Health Service made the announcement during the Information Ministry’s latest press conference.

This means 122 more persons have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, as the case count stood at 5,408 as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has also shot up from 514 to 674, while total death toll still stands at 24.

The Greater Accra region remains the hardest hit among the 16 regions, having recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases.