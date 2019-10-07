The protest is to demand for reforms at the Ghana Law School.

Only 128 passed out of the 1,800 who sat for the exam, representing a pass rate of seven per cent.

In a statement, the SRC said it plans to also present a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“While we prepare to demonstrate, we are all encouraged to post on all social media platforms about our plight using #OpenUpLegalEducation and #RedMonday,” the statement also said.

Chief Justice Ms Sophia Akuffo

The statement also announced the SRC’s intention to form a group called the National Association of Law Students.

Members of the Law Students Association says the mass failure is a deliberate attempt by the General Legal Council (GCL) deliberately deny citizens access to legal education and make it a preserve of a few.