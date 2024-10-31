Lawrence Tetteh apologises to University of Ghana for HIV on campus comment

His statements caused concern, especially when he stated, “The number of young boys and girls in Legon, who are HIV positive, would shock you.”

His comments attracted condemnation from the University of Ghana, whci described the man of God's remarks as misinformation, questioning his competence in determining HIV infections. In a strongly-worded statement, the university stressed the importance of evidence-based discussions on HIV/AIDS, noting that misinformation could lead to unnecessary fear and stigma. The university highlighted that HIV can only be accurately diagnosed through scientific methods, dismissing speculation or anecdotal evidence as unreliable. It emphasised that HIV status cannot be determined through counselling or prayer, urging that only scientifically validated methods should be used for diagnosis and cautioning against public remarks lacking data-backed evidence.

In a statement dated 29 October, Rev. Dr. Tetteh expressed regret, clarifying that he did not intend to criticise the university or spread fear, stigma, or misinformation.

He explained that his goal was to highlight broader societal issues affecting young people rather than to single out UG students. Rev. Dr. Tetteh also noted that his comments were based on his experiences counselling youth who confide in him about personal challenges.