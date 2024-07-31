ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Lawyer sues A-G and Police over Deputy IGP appointment, citing unconstitutionality

Andreas Kamasah

A private legal practitioner has initiated legal action against the Attorney General (AG) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) concerning the recent appointment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP). Justice Abdulai asserts that the appointment of Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno is unconstitutional.

Appointing Yohuno as Deputy IGP is a step towards removing Dampare - Security analyst
Appointing Yohuno as Deputy IGP is a step towards removing Dampare - Security analyst

In a writ dated 30 July 2024, Mr Abdulai argues that the appointment of COP Yohuno is “unconstitutional, null and void.” He is seeking an “order restraining COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno from acting or purporting to act as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.”

Recommended articles

Additionally, Mr Abdulai is requesting “a further order restraining the Inspector General of Police or any command under him from accepting, relating to and/or issuing instructions or commands to COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno in his assumed capacity as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.”

IGP Dampare congratulates COP Yohonu on his promotion to Deputy IGP
IGP Dampare congratulates COP Yohonu on his promotion to Deputy IGP Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these accolades, the lawyer is praying the court to restrain COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno from acting or purporting to act as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Data

Ablakwa joins calls for internet data cost reduction: 'Data shouldn't be a luxury'

Alleged witchcraft (File photo)

CHRAJ appeals to Nana Addo to sign anti-witchcraft bill

Henry Quartey

Don’t dirty new houses as you do your barracks - Henry Quartey warns Police

Haruna Iddrisu

You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG