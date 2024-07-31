Lawyer sues A-G and Police over Deputy IGP appointment, citing unconstitutionality

Additionally, Mr Abdulai is requesting “a further order restraining the Inspector General of Police or any command under him from accepting, relating to and/or issuing instructions or commands to COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno in his assumed capacity as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.”

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Deputy IGP in charge of operations on 17 July 2024. This appointment, according to the Jubilee House, followed the advice of the Police Council during its meeting on the same day, where COP Yohuno's exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged. The statement from the Jubilee House described the Commissioner as a distinguished law enforcement officer with a career spanning over three decades, having held key positions within the Service.

