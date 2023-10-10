Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship

"Mr. Chairman, you can't disregard my input like that. If you prefer I'm not part of this committee, I am prepared to step down," the lawmaker reportedly asserted.

It was only after the intervention of another committee member, Mr. Eric Opoku, that Mr. Agalga was persuaded to return to his seat and continue participating in the proceedings.

Additionally, during the same hearing, Chairman Atta Akyea denied members of the Police Management Board entry into the committee session, preventing them from offering support to the Inspector General of Police.

