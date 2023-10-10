Sources within the committee reported that Mr. Agalga was visibly upset with Mr. Atta Akyea's demeanor throughout the proceedings. The flashpoint came when Mr. Agalga suggested that the committee adhere strictly to its terms of reference, a recommendation that was apparently dismissed by Mr. Atta Akyea.
Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship
In a dramatic turn of events during the proceedings of the special parliamentary committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape concerning a plot to remove Inspector General of Police James Agalga, tensions flared as the Vice Chairman of the committee, James Agalga, expressed his frustration with Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea.
Recommended articles
"Mr. Chairman, you can't disregard my input like that. If you prefer I'm not part of this committee, I am prepared to step down," the lawmaker reportedly asserted.
It was only after the intervention of another committee member, Mr. Eric Opoku, that Mr. Agalga was persuaded to return to his seat and continue participating in the proceedings.
Additionally, during the same hearing, Chairman Atta Akyea denied members of the Police Management Board entry into the committee session, preventing them from offering support to the Inspector General of Police.
The committee's main objective is to investigate the contents of the leaked tape, which allegedly features discussions among three senior police officers and a politician regarding the removal of the IGP. Their purported motive was the IGP's refusal to condone electoral rigging in the upcoming 2024 polls.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh