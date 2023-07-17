Leaked tape to sack IGP Dampare 'authentic and not fake' — Amidu

Amidu in a statement confirmed the validity of the leaked 50-minute recording, recognizing the voice of one of the individuals involved, whom he previously represented as a client during his time as a lawyer in the Northern Region.

He stated that he has personally been in the Accra office of the person in question and witnessed their tendency to receive phone calls during serious discussions, which he believes could explain the presence of a recording.

Earlier, a leaked audio emerged in which a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the ruling NPP, plotting the removal of Dr. Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

In the leaked audio, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.

He went further to express frustration that all his efforts to convince Nana Addo to sack IGP Dr. Dampare have proved futile.

Many Ghanaians and analysts have reacted to the video, condemning the leaked collusion and calling for investigation, identification, and sanctioning of the people involved.

Amidu reacting to the leaked tape said a commissioner of police named Mensah who has four months remaining on terminal leave before departing from the Ghana Police Service, was heard on the leaked tape, along with other senior officers engaging in discussions against the IGP on various platforms.

He claimed that this behaviour was rooted in a tradition within the police force, wherein colleagues are undermined as a means to secure preferential treatment for higher appointments.

However, the government through the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has denied allegations over reports to sack Dr. Dampare from his position prior to the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, he urged the public to disregard them as baseless.

He said there is no such plot against the Inspector General of Police, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity and independence of the police force during the electoral process adding that "tapes will be useful if they relate to a crime, but otherwise No. But I haven't made that determination whether this is criminal or not. Let me make it clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections. The president does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election."